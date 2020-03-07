Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Guaita 'happy for the people of Crystal Palace'

Just now

Vicente Guaita was in a characteristically bright mood after keeping yet another clean sheet for Crystal Palace today, and he spoke with Palace TV to express his pride in beating Watford and his contentment at the club.

After joking with interviewer Chris Grierson about Selhurst's crackly PA, Guaita settled down to praise his teammates after the Eagles' third consecutive clean sheet.

Paraphrasing slightly, he said: "I am happy. Happy because my work is a lot of saves but I think all the team is important. The team is important because no help for me leads to a lot of goals. Today, or on another day, I need more games to be the same.

"It was difficult. The last game was the same, 1-0, and today the same, 1-0. A lot of the time the focus is more goals, more goals, more goals. But one goal gets us a win. It’s important for the team to get three points and we’re now on 39 points.

"I’m very happy; happy for the fans and all the people of Crystal Palace. Now we’re on 39 points, nine games left and next Saturday is a new game."

And asked if he has one eye on international football before the upcoming European Championships, Guaita instead stressed his happiness at life in SE25, again discussing his teammates first and foremost.

He said: "I’m happy at Crystal Palace. My work, firstly, is Crystal Palace. My partners, Wayne Hennessey and Hendo [Stephen Henderson]: it’s good training and good work. I need more of the same because I need wins for Crystal Palace."

You can watch the full interview with Vicente now via Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Hodgson reveals McArthur's class after substitution

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson praised James McArthur in his post-match press conference today, revealing the Scotsman's classy actions after being substituted in the 70th minute against Watford.

Read full article

First Team

Matchwinner Ayew explains key Hodgson trait helping him score

2 Hours ago

When Jordan Ayew angled to shoot at Watford's goal today, the space he had to get the ball through was rapidly closing. But somehow Palace's in-form forward slotted his effort through it and firmly...

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Watford clash

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew led Crystal Palace to an emphatic victory over Watford this afternoon - putting the Eagles on 39 points with nine Premier League games left to play.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Ayew the hero as Palace trump Watford

3 Hours ago

A remarkable Jordan Ayew strike secured Crystal Palace a trademark victory over Watford today as the Eagles ran out 1-0 victors for the third consecutive game.

Read full article

View more