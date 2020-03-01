Skip to site footer
Watch free highlights of Palace's Brighton thriller

17 Hours ago

Haven't watch Jordan Ayew's match winner against Brighton enough yet? Now you can watch highlights of the full game on loop, too.

Palace overcame Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex yesterday with Ayew firing the Eagles to victory over the south coast side with a collected finish in the second-half.

The Eagles and Seagulls battled well, with both sides enjoying clear chances in what could have been a high-scoring game.

In Palace TV's full match highlights, now you can watch it all back for free and see Vicente Guaita's saves, Christian Benteke's chances and Wilfried Zaha cannoning off the post. To do so, either click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app - which you can download for free by clicking here.

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


