Watch Hodgson's pre-Waford press conference live at 13:15 GMT

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Watford today at 13:15 GMT, and you can watch it live for free.

The Palace manager will likely address team news, the opposition and any other events from throughout the last week, including that triumph over Brighton.

To watch the full press conference's broadcast section and find out what Hodgson has to say live for free, simply click 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes breaking news, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more - click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.

If you can't catch the press conference, don't worry, we will share all of the key news on cpfc.co.uk and the official app and our official Twitter will keep you updated by-the-minute.

