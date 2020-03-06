Skip to site footer
Pierrick, Kirby, Mitchell and McGregor - strong team for U23s v Watford

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s take on Watford away at 1pm GMT today, and the Development side looks very strong for this fixture.

Just one day before the first-team take on the Hornets, Palace U23s are able to call upon the likes of Brandon Pierrick, Tyrick Mitchell and Nikola Tavares - who have all made senior squads.

Elsewhere, Gio McGregor and Nya Kirby start in midfield as the former continues to develop both with Palace and his loan club, Dartford.

Another loanee in the squad today is Joe Tupper - with the goalkeeper stepping in from Margate as No.2 to Jacob Russell. He joined the Gate on loan in the summer.

Kian Flanagan, who is returning from injury and netted a brace on Monday against Colchester United, receives a berth on the bench.

Palace: Jacob Russell, D.Boateng, Tavares, Rich-Baghuelou, Mitchell, Kirby, M.Boateng, Aveiro, McGregor, Gordon, Pierrick.

Subs: Tupper, Hobbs, Flanagan, Street, Trialist.

