Win signed Wilfried Zaha shirt!

To celebrate the next Premier League Mornings Live event in Philadelphia on 4th April, we’re giving our fans in the US a chance to win a signed shirt by Wilfried Zaha!

If you live in the United States and want to enter the competition, all you have to do is fill in the short form below!

If you live near Philadelphia, why not join us at the event? Watch Palace take on Burnley with hundreds of other Palace fans at this free to attend event, with great entertainment, free giveaways and much more!

To learn more and attend the event, please RSVP here.