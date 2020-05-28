Benteke on his 'crazy' 'dream' in a seven-goal thriller

Christian Benteke was finishing his first season in England when he scored not one, but three of the most important goals of his career.

The Belgian front-man was fulfilling his 'dream' of playing Premier League football as Aston Villa fought for safety at the tail end of 2012/13.

They took on fellow strugglers Sunderland in a six-pointer clash at Villa Park.

The Villans were protecting a narrow 2-1 lead as the game ticked towards its 55th-minute, and knew that three crucial points against the Black Cats could save their season. They needed a greater shield.

Up-step Christian Benteke: combining with Gabriel Agbonlahor to secure a 6-1 triumph.

Palace's No.17 netted three times in 17 minutes to put Villa's win beyond doubt and, seven seasons later, still regards that emphatic hat-trick as his favourite moment in football.

Though it takes some thought. "I'm not sure," he wonders aloud when asked for his standout career highlight. "I would say my first hat-trick in the Premier League.

"It was an important game and we played against Sunderland. I remember that day, they had to win and we had to win as well. There was a big pressure around us because we were playing at home.

"To be able to score in such an important game - a hat-trick in front of your fans, as a young player, it’s something crazy, something really, really nice.

"It was a dream because a few years ago I was watching the Premier League in Belgium and just hoping one day I would be there."

With 71 Premier League goals and counting today, Benteke's dream lives on.

