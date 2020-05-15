Skip to site footer
Palace leading vote on greatest kit of all time for '70s classic

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's iconic 1976/77 sash shirt is leading a National Football Museum poll to decide the greatest football strip of all time.

The stylish, collared '70s classic recently overtook Newcastle United's '90s Newcastle Brown Ale shirt and is competing alongside the adidas West Germany shirt of '88-91, Barcelona's red and blue rival from '83-84 and England's Italia '90 strip amongst others.

Palace's kit will no doubt remind fans of the triumphant season when Terry Venables led the newly-reformed Eagles to promotion from the third tier after reaching the FA Cup semi-finals the year before.

To help ensure Palace's '76/77 shirt earns its rightful place as the greatest of all time, get voting by clicking here now!

