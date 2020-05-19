GALLERY: Players return to training after eight-week absence

The Crystal Palace first-team returned to group training at Copers Cope Road today for the first time in eight weeks, in line with Phase 1 of the Premier League's 'Project Restart'.

You can find out more about the extensive medical and operational plan in place for the players' return by clicking here and, in the gallery above, see how the Eagles fared upon their first day back in Beckenham.

The above images were captured by Dan Weir from Pinnacle Photo Agency, using a long-lens camera from the Training Ground balcony which overlooks the pitches from a distance.

Stay tuned to Palace TV for video footage of the players' return later in the week.

To find out more about the team's return to training today, click here now to read the full plan.