Palace in the Attic unearths fan's impressive memorabilia collection

The club received hundreds of tweets and emails after the launch of our Palace in the Attic campaign – it was great to see, read and share so many wonderful and unique items that make up a part of fans’ connections to the Eagles and the history of our proud football club.

One fan in particular sent in tens of items, some over 100-years-old to more recent memorabilia from play-off finals.

We reached out to this fan, David London, and he revealed that he had only sent in a handful of items from his wide-ranging collection.

“I've been collecting Palace memorabilia keenly for 30+ years and I think I have a good eye for rare and unusual stuff that doesn't come up very often,” he explained. “But collecting really doesn't always have to be expensive - sometimes I come across a retro 1970s souvenir item and just have to have it - it usually costs me very little.

“I have some ghastly pottery I could share. That is worth under £20 whenever a similar item appears online, yet I couldn't bear to part with it.”

Ghastly pottery from the 1990 FA Cup final? We knew what we had to do. Therefore, we tasked David with selecting 10 of his most favoured Palace in the Attic items.

Enjoy his choices and the story David reveals behind each fascinating artefact – and don’t forget, if you’ve got something you like to share then tweet us using #PalaceInTheAttic or email us: attic@cpfc.co.uk.

1907 FA Cup quarter-final replay matchday programme

Most Crystal Palace supporters of today will no doubt have enjoyed several exciting cup runs where they wondered if 'this was to be the year!’

The FA Cup run presented an opportunity to play the biggest clubs in the land. Palace beat Rotherham, First Division giants Newcastle United, Fulham and then Brentford, to find themselves in the quarter-final.

A 1-1 draw at the Crystal Palace meant a lucrative replay at the finest club ground in the country: Goodison Park.

Sadly, it was no fairy tale ending as Palace lost 4-0 but the programme itself, dating from 13th March, 1907 was actually a joint-issue, and also covered neighbours Liverpool reserve’s home game the same weekend.

Club handbooks

Before World War I, Crystal Palace played at the Cup Final Ground in the shadow of the vast glass exhibition building.

The main shareholders were the Crystal Palace Company, and they had ambitions of the club becoming one of the biggest in the country, and making it a real money-spinning attraction for their pleasure grounds.

These two yearbooks from 1912/13 and 1914/15 showed a desire for greater attendances, with the Chairman saying "our unwearying efforts to keep up a high-class team, and provide Saturday afternoon football of the very best sort, is deserving of better all-round support.”

Amongst the fixtures, results from the previous season and photos of the players was an advertisement for cannabis: ‘The certain cure for corns!’ – programme adverts have changed somewhat over the 100+ years…

The latter of the two handbooks was originally the property of goalkeeper Josh Johnson, who made 295 appearances for the Glaziers.

Original programme from the first game at Selhurst Park