Relive the '90 FA Cup final in full tonight!

Thirty years ago today, Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup final for the first time in history, taking on Manchester United in an iconic 3-3 draw.

Now, you can relive the '90 Cup final in full for free with Palace TV screening the entire match tonight (Tuesday, 12th May) from 7pm BST.

Watch Gary O'Reilly open the scoring and Ian Wright bag his brace from the bench in an end-to-end meeting of two determined sides.

To enjoy reliving this historic occasion, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app from 7pm! Alternatively, we'll be showing the game in full on Facebook as well.

