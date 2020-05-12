Skip to site footer
Relive the '90 FA Cup final in full tonight!

1 Hour ago

Thirty years ago today, Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup final for the first time in history, taking on Manchester United in an iconic 3-3 draw.

Now, you can relive the '90 Cup final in full for free with Palace TV screening the entire match tonight (Tuesday, 12th May) from 7pm BST.

Watch Gary O'Reilly open the scoring and Ian Wright bag his brace from the bench in an end-to-end meeting of two determined sides.

To enjoy reliving this historic occasion, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app from 7pm! Alternatively, we'll be showing the game in full on Facebook as well.

READ NEXT: Geoff Thomas: Sheepskin coats, south London wit and imaginary trophies

Club News

Coppell on when Brighty started “throwing his boots around the dressing room.”

Just now

“It’s a difficult task for a man of a certain age,” Steve Coppell reveals that this interview with Palace TV’s Chris Grierson is his first ever Zoom call. “It’s nice to feel like I’ve made an...

Club News

Geoff Thomas: Sheepskin coats, south London wit and imaginary trophies

21 Hours ago

Geoff Thomas marched into the Wembley sun, nonchalantly tossing a ball in his hand. Further up, the black captain’s band hugged his arm under a bulging ‘90s track jacket as he entered the cauldron of...

Club News

Bright recounts 1990 FA Cup conversation with Ian Wright's mother

24 April 2020

Speaking in a live Q&A on Crystal Palace's Instagram to recount his memories of Palace's iconic 1990 FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, club legend Mark Bright recalled a back-and-forth conversation...

Events

Relive every second of the 1990 FA Cup semi-final in free watchalong

18 April 2020

Last week marked 30 years since one of Crystal Palace's finest moments: the extra time victory over Liverpool in the 1990 FA Cup semi-final.

Club News

Club News

WATCH: The moment Palace won Division Two in front of 51,000+

21 Hours ago

On this day in 1979, Crystal Palace won Division Two in emphatic style in front of Selhurst Park's largest ever crowd: 51,482.

Club News

Palace squad recall events from Watford play-off final victory

10 May 2020

Football is full of ‘sliding doors’ moments and Kevin Phillips firing home that penalty in the sun at Wembley against Watford in extra time is perhaps the biggest one in Palace’s history.

