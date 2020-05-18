Skip to site footer
Remembering John Griffin, club scout

7 Hours ago

We are deeply saddened to hear of the news that long-serving scout John Griffin has passed away aged 81.

John was the club’s Chief Scout for a lengthy period in the 1980s and 1990s in his first stint in south London which spanned more than 15 years, and returned to the club in 2013 where he has been a hugely valued member of our scouting team. In recent years, John was mentoring several younger club scouts, in addition to his duties. 

Chairman Steve Parish paid tribute, saying: “John was integral to the recruitment of the great 90’s Palace team. He helped me so much, and we wouldn’t be where we are without him. He was a truly lovely man, a great football man and he will be hugely missed.”

Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this immensely sad time.

Picture kindly donated by: ©obfcp.co.uk/Mark D Fuller


