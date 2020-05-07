Skip to site footer
Selhurst Park offered to London Ambulance Service crew for refreshment and rest breaks

3 Hours ago

Selhurst Park Crystal Palace FC

Selhurst Park is now being utilised by local London Ambulance Service staff for rest and meal breaks whilst on duty, with hot meals and refreshments provided for all guests prepared by club chefs.

Up to 180 paramedics and non-paramedic staff who operate in the local area, either as solo operators in cars or those working in ambulances, have been invited to use designated rest space at the stadium between the hours of 0700 and 1900 each day, with a range of refreshments provided by the club.

Steve Markham, Location Group Manager Croydon for London Ambulance Service said: “The support from Crystal Palace FC during this challenging time is very much appreciated by all our hard working teams across Croydon. Their generous offer of a hot meal and place to rest will certainly help to make a difference as we respond to those who need us.”

Sharon Lacey, Director of Operations for Crystal Palace FC said: "We have been liaising with our local NHS Trust about ways we can support the health service during this time of crisis. We are delighted to be able to offer assistance to the London Ambulance Service crew, who are saving lives in our community.  Providing them with somewhere to rest and a hot meal is the least we can do in the circumstances."

Last week, the club announced that it is providing up to 900 meals per week to local NHS staff and vulnerable individuals in the community. This service has now been expanded to nearer 1,500 meals per week.


