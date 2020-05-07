Skip to site footer
Watch Steve Parish's Sky Sports interview

1 Hour ago

After Steve Parish’s column in the Sunday Times regarding Project Restart caught the attention of Gary Neville, the pundit invited the Crystal Palace Chairman to join him, Jamie Carragher and Kelly Cates on Sky Sports’ The Football Show.

Club News

3 May 2020

Parish echoed his comments from the column, re-emphasising that the health of the country comes before the return of football: “This is obviously a massive public health crisis and we accept that comes before everything. But after the public crisis there is an economic crisis and we [football] are no different.

“My job is to try and look forward and to try and protect the jobs, as much as I can, of the people in our industry and the health of our industry going forwards.”

Footballers feeling comfortable at returning to their workplace is of the upmost importance, and Parish outlined the processes that would be in place for whenever Project Restart gets the go-ahead:

“The players, as I said in my column, not only have to be safe but feel safe. And we need to explain to them how we will make that environment as safe as it possibly can and remove any unnecessary risks.

“Everybody will be going back into a workplace. I genuinely believe from what I’ve seen seen, for footballers, we will be able to make the workplace in the round safer than any other workplace people go back to or at least as safe: testing twice a week and check-ups every time the players arrive.

“It will be very, very difficult to impossible for a player to contract this in training. This means that, if they get it, they’re likely to have brought from outside society and we will be able to spot that and we will be able to protect them from anybody they might come in contact with after that."

Our Chairman had plenty more to say and you can now watch the full interview over on Palace TV. Click here to find out what else Parish had to say.

