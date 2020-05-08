Enjoy every second of the play-off semi-final win over Brighton tomorrow

Crystal Palace went into the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion without the Championship's top scorer, Glenn Murray.

Murray had found the back of the net 30 times in the league for the Eagles that campaign, and many had written off Palace's chances in the second leg without the striker and playing away from Selhurst Park.

Enter Wilfried Zaha.

That night saw the Palace icon score a famous brace in a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, which included a diving header - a goal he often refers to as his favourite.

