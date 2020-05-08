Skip to site footer
Enjoy every second of the play-off semi-final win over Brighton tomorrow

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace went into the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion without the Championship's top scorer, Glenn Murray.

Murray had found the back of the net 30 times in the league for the Eagles that campaign, and many had written off Palace's chances in the second leg without the striker and playing away from Selhurst Park.

Enter Wilfried Zaha. 

That night saw the Palace icon score a famous brace in a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, which included a diving header - a goal he often refers to as his favourite. 

You can now relive Zaha's big game performance all over again tomorrow. All you've got to do is head over our official YouTube, Facebook or Palace TV from 3pm tomorrow (Saturday, 9th May) to enjoy every single second from when Palace stormed the Amex.

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Read manager's programme notes from VE Day 75 years on

23 Hours ago

Today marks 75 years since VE Day – Tuesday 8th May, 1945 – and despite World War II, football seasons we were still being played out during the period.

Selhurst Park offered to London Ambulance Service crew for refreshment and rest breaks

7 May 2020

Selhurst Park is now being utilised by local London Ambulance Service staff for rest and meal breaks whilst on duty, with hot meals and refreshments provided for all guests prepared by club chefs.

Watch the full first leg of Palace's 2013 play-off heroics against Brighton

7 May 2020

In the first of three consecutive days reliving Crystal Palace's promotion in 2013, watch the full 90 minutes from the Eagles' opening play-off clash with Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow (Friday, 8th...

'I retired there and then' - Freedman explains Palace return

7 May 2020

Dougie Freedman was still playing when Paul Hart offered him his first full-time management role.

