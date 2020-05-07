Watch the full first leg of Palace's 2013 play-off heroics against Brighton

In the first of three consecutive days reliving Crystal Palace's promotion in 2013, watch the full 90 minutes from the Eagles' opening play-off clash with Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow (Friday, 8th May) from 8pm BST.

A tight affair saw Palace narrowly enjoy the better second-half performance, but Brighton held on to tee-up a nervewracking second meeting three days later.

The Eagles lost Glenn Murray at the close of his record-breaking Championship season that evening at Selhurst Park, but the frontman's injury didn't deter them.

This crucial clash was the third-last step on Palace's return to the Premier League and will last as a significant evening in the club's history.

