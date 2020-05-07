Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Watch the full first leg of Palace's 2013 play-off heroics against Brighton

Just now

In the first of three consecutive days reliving Crystal Palace's promotion in 2013, watch the full 90 minutes from the Eagles' opening play-off clash with Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow (Friday, 8th May) from 8pm BST.

A tight affair saw Palace narrowly enjoy the better second-half performance, but Brighton held on to tee-up a nervewracking second meeting three days later.

The Eagles lost Glenn Murray at the close of his record-breaking Championship season that evening at Selhurst Park, but the frontman's injury didn't deter them.

This crucial clash was the third-last step on Palace's return to the Premier League and will last as a significant evening in the club's history.

To relive the full game before watching the second leg and final on Saturday and Sunday respectively, head over to our official YouTubeFacebook or Palace TV from 8pm tomorrow!

This match will then remain available exclusively via Palace TV from Saturday onwards.

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

'I retired there and then' - Freedman explains Palace return

5 Hours ago

Dougie Freedman was still playing when Paul Hart offered him his first full-time management role.

Read full article

Club News

Watch Steve Parish's Sky Sports interview

6 Hours ago

After Steve Parish’s column in the Sunday Times regarding Project Restart caught the attention of Gary Neville, the pundit invited the Crystal Palace Chairman to join him, Jamie Carragher and Kelly...

Read full article

Club News

Four more free watchalongs coming up across Palace channels

8 Hours ago

Palace TV have so far brought you free watchalongs of several iconic Eagles clashes from FA Cup euphoria to last day league survival.

Read full article

Club News

Relive Palace's last-minute survival v Stockport in full today

21 Hours ago

6th May, 2001. Crystal Palace are staring at relegation to the third tier of English football. They’re facing Stockport County and only a win can save them.

Read full article

View more