Club News

Crown play-off weekend by reliving Palace's Premier League promotion v Watford

1 Hour ago

You've watched both semi-final legs against Brighton & Hove Albion, now it's time for the biggest match in Palace's recent history: the play-off final triumph against Watford from 2013.

Capping off a weekend showing all three matches from Palace's play-off promotion, Palace TV will be screening the full 90 minutes from Wembley so you can relive the highs of that sunny May afternoon all over again.

Hear the silence before Kevin Phillips ripples the net and the Wembley crowd by launching Palace into the Premier League and feel the tense final few minutes just like 30,000+ south Londoners did seven years ago.

The match will be available tomorrow (Sunday, 10th May) from 3pm BST, and you can watch it in full for free.

To do so, simply head over to our official YouTubeFacebook or Palace TV from 3pm!

The clash will then remain available to watch on-demand exclusively via Palace TV from Sunday.

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


