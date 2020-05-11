Skip to site footer
WATCH: The moment Palace won Division Two in front of 51,000+

1 Hour ago

On this day in 1979, Crystal Palace won Division Two in emphatic style in front of Selhurst Park's largest ever crowd: 51,482.

That Friday night was a historic occasion on the pitch as well as off, with Ian Walsh and Dave Swindlehurst combining to secure a 2-0 win over Burnley and end a dramatic evening in emphatic fashion.

Now, whether you were there or not, you can relive that iconic clash with the archive footage below. Enjoy!

And to read more on Palace's league-winning Burnley triumph, click here now!

