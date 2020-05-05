Skip to site footer
Relive Palace's last-minute survival v Stockport in full

6 Hours ago

6th May, 2001. Crystal Palace are staring at relegation to the third tier of English football. They’re facing Stockport County and only a win can save them.

But, 87 minutes into the clash with the Hatters, Steve Kember’s Eagles are goalless and level. It’s not enough.

Up stepped Dougie Freedman. The Scotsman collected the ball 40 yards out and burst forward, alone, towards Lee Jones’ goal. Palace’s fate rested on his boot.

Freedman shimmied towards the six yard box, glanced up, and rifled home, securing his place in Palace history.

What a moment.

To celebrate 19 years to the day since that incredible safety-ensuring clash, relive one of the most significant games in the club’s history in full tomorrow (6th May) from 8pm BST via Palace TV.

To enjoy this memorable meeting - perhaps for the first time - head over to our official YouTube, Facebook or Palace TV from 8pm tomorrow.

Then, make sure to keep your eyes open for an eye opening exclusive interview with Dougie Freedman via Palace TV on Thursday!

READ NEXT: Five free watchalongs coming up across Palace channels

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


