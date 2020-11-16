Skip to site footer
Kouyate captains Senegal to AFCON 2021 as Van Aanholt returns to Netherlands

7 Hours ago

Cheikhou Kouyate captained Senegal to a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday afternoon, leading his country to a 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau.

First Team

Eberechi Eze reveals Roy Hodgson's influence at Crystal Palace

13 November 2020

Their triumph came after defeating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 earlier in the week, and the Lions of Teranga booked their place at the upcoming AFCON finals thanks to Sadio Mane's 82nd-minute winner in the return clash.

Kouyate featured for the full 90 minutes, guiding Africa's top-ranked country to the competition they reached the finals of in 2019. It was at this tournament he started regularly wearing the captain's armband.

Elsewhere, Patrick van Aanholt made his first appearance for the Netherlands in 2020 as the Oranje defeated Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-1. He last featured internationally in November 2019 against Estonia, with former Palace manager Frank de Boer able to field him if desired in the upcoming match with Poland. 

Finally, Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke were unused substitutes in Belgium's win over England.

