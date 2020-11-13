Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Fixture News

Upcoming fixtures v Burnley and Newcastle rearranged

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's upcoming fixtures with Burnley and Newcastle United have been rearranged, with full details below.

The two clashes will both be played on new dates, with new kick-off times, and will be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. All times below are GMT.

Burnley v Palace

  • Date: Monday, 23rd November
  • Kick-off: 17:30
  • Sky Sports

Palace v Newcastle

  • Date: Friday, 27th November
  • Kick-off: 20:00
  • Amazon Prime Video

READ NEXT: Watch Batshuayi and Eze's endless battle over free-kicks and retro shirts

Retail Christmas Memberships banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Academy

Palace U18s' first FA Youth Cup tie confirmed

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s' first fixture in the 2020/21 FA Youth Cup has been decided, with the young Eagles set to face either Fleetwood Town or Walsall.

Read full article

Club News

Premier League statement: Televised matches

3 Hours ago

The Premier League has released the below statement regarding upcoming matches.

Read full article

First Team

Eze reveals how Hodgson has shaped his game

10 Hours ago

Speaking to the press while with England Under-21s, Eberechi Eze explained how former Three Lions manager Roy Hodgson has shaped his game in the few months he has been with Palace.

Read full article

First Team

Watch Batshuayi and Eze's endless battle over free-kicks and retro shirts

12 November 2020

In south London, gnomes, Christmas gifts and Palace clothing are hanging from every perch. Two people are fighting over a retro shirt. And, no, it's not the Club Shop.

Read full article

View more