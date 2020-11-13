Upcoming fixtures v Burnley and Newcastle rearranged

Crystal Palace's upcoming fixtures with Burnley and Newcastle United have been rearranged, with full details below.

The two clashes will both be played on new dates, with new kick-off times, and will be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. All times below are GMT.

Burnley v Palace

Date: Monday, 23rd November

Monday, 23rd November Kick-off: 17:30

17:30 Sky Sports

Palace v Newcastle

Date: Friday, 27th November

Friday, 27th November Kick-off: 20:00

20:00 Amazon Prime Video

