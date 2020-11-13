Upcoming fixtures v Burnley and Newcastle rearranged

Crystal Palace's upcoming fixtures with Burnley and Newcastle United have been rearranged, with full details below.
The two clashes will both be played on new dates, with new kick-off times, and will be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. All times below are GMT.
Burnley v Palace
- Date: Monday, 23rd November
- Kick-off: 17:30
- Sky Sports
Palace v Newcastle
- Date: Friday, 27th November
- Kick-off: 20:00
- Amazon Prime Video
