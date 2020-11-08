Davenport reflects on 'tight' Palace v Coventry United clashes

In the matchday programme for Crystal Palace Women's game with Coventry United, manager Dean Davenport reflects on one of the team's most competitive opponents. You can read what he had to say in full below.

We return to the league today and welcome Coventry United to Hayes Lane. I'd like to welcome Jay and her players, and I hope the game is as entertaining as our last one.

Butts Park is a great facility. Its main purpose is for rugby, but when transformed into a 3G football pitch it's tight and has an atmosphere to go with it. Our last game with Coventry was an entertaining one which saw us come out on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline.

The games between us both are always very tight affairs as we have followed each other’s progression through the leagues. We expect nothing different from today’s game; Jay has a well-organised team that will battle to the very end and will not let up until the final whistle.



But we have prepared well for their arrival, not least in our midweek Continental Cup game against Bristol City. It's always going to be hard playing a full-time Women’s Super League team midweek. Our players arrive at the stadium after a full day at work and are expected to perform on the pitch like it’s a Sunday.

However, I can truly say that once we settled into the game the players competed. I was really pleased with the performance on the night and feel our preparation for today will be executed correctly. Hopefully that will see us pick up our first three points of the season here at Hayes Lane.

I hope you all enjoy the game through your social media outlets and, with any luck, we can all see the supporters again as soon as possible.

Stay safe!



Dean.

