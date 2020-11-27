Eze: Newcastle loss 'demoralising' after Palace 'dominated most of the game'

Eberechi Eze understandably described Crystal Palace's defeat to Newcastle United as 'demoralising' after the Eagles 'dominated for most of the game'.

The midfielder's assessment is an accurate one, too, with the Magpies' two late goals coming in the face of 57% possession, 11 shots, seven corners and several impressive Karl Darlow saves.

But Palace were still trumped in the final seconds, leading Eze to tell Palace TV: "It’s demoralising losing like that. We dominated for most of the game and I think you get punished at the end if you don’t take your chances and leave it too open for them. It’s a hard one to take for us but we’ll be stronger and go again.

"We have to move on to the next game and play right in the next game."

Asked to drill-down into why Palace's attacks were unable to produce goals, Eze said: "I don’t know. It’s a difficult one. The more we keep creating and the more we get in the opposition box, eventually it will go in.

"We just have to keep trying, keep working to put them in the back of the net."

Finally, the 22-year-old did express a more positive post-match note, reflecting on the talents of teammate, Jeffrey Schlupp, who played ahead of him against United.

"He’s very versatile," Eze said. "He runs in behind, he can take it to feet. He’s a great player to play with and I think he’s a great asset for the team."

To watch highlights and reaction for free, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.