Crystal Palace will travel to Molineux to take on fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup early in the new year.

The tie will be played over the weekend of 9-10 January 2021.

The first ever recorded game between the sides was an FA Cup clash in 1909, also at Molineux, and Wolves were reigning FA Cup champions. The game ended 2-2, but Palace progressed 4-2 in the replay.

The most recent FA Cup clash between the sides was also won by Palace after a replay, back in 2010.