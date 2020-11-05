Skip to site footer
Get your Palace kits ready for Football Shirt Friday

The fundraising and awareness campaign for the Bobby Moore Fund, Football Shirt Friday, is back for its eighth year on November 20th.

How to order from Crystal Palace's online Club Shop as stores close

Crystal Palace Football Club is calling on our famous support to paint social media red and blue – or maybe even white with the iconic 1978 Admiral home shirt – by taking a selfie and, if circumstances allow you to, donating to the Bobby Moore Fund.

Football Shirt Friday has notoriously been a highlight of the office calendar. However, just because so many are now working from home, that doesn’t have to change. The only difference is that, for the first time since working from home guidance was advised, you don’t have to change in to your smart, office-appropriate clothes seconds before jumping on your Zoom meeting.

Wear those football shirts with pride. Go bright with the home or away goalkeeper kits. Keep it fresh with this season’s third kit. Or take the iconic route with the famous red and blue stripes.

Maybe get ‘Zaha 11’ prepped on the back of your shirt, too. Just in case a colleague joins you on Zoom in a Brighton shirt. But do keep sight of what the day is all about, with over £27million raised and mortality rates in bowel cancer dropping by 30%, Football Shirt Friday continues to raise awareness, inform and help tackle the 42,300 new bowel cancer case in the UK a year.

Donate to this fantastic cause here!

