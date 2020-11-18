Skip to site footer
Eze reveals the first thing Zaha said to him after joining

3 Hours ago

The deadline to order the matchday programme for our game v Newcastle United is Monday 23rd November, 23:59.

Academy

Tayo Adaramola signs professional contract with Crystal Palace

17 November 2020

In the Magpies edition, the feature-length interview comes from our Man of the Match against Leeds United, Eberechi Eze.

The game against the Whites marked a first goal and assist for EZE25 in south London, and in acknowledgement of that achievement, we spoke to the midfielder about a series of firsts: from the first manager to tell him off to the first change he'd make to his FIFA 21 player. 

In the interview, Eze also revealed that the first red and blue teammate to offer him advice after signing was Wilfried Zaha. To find out what our club legend said to our rising star, pre-order your matchday programme here. 

Darren Ambrose's column continues to supply us all with fascinating behind-the-scenes stories. This week includes the time our former No.7 lied to Alan Shearer and an incredible first meeting with a 16-year-old Fernando Torres. 

Furthermore, Ambrose reveals what Clint Hill said to him prior to the midfielder smashing home his incredible free-kick against Aston Villa in the FA Cup in 2010.

For just £3.50, you can have the Palace v Newcastle United matchday experience land through your letterbox. 

Newcastle-Web-Banner.jpg


