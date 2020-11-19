Skip to site footer
How to watch every moment from Hodgson's Burnley press conference LIVE

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference today (Thursday, 19th November) from 13:30 GMT ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to Burnley  - and you can watch what he has to say live.

Watch live

This press conference will be conducted LIVE for just the second time this season, giving you the opportunity to hear direct from the manager as he updates the press.

To do so, simply click 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app from 13:25.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes breaking news, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more - click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.

I cannot/do not wish to watch live

If you cannot watch live, the official Crystal Palace Twitter is the place to be from 13:30, with all the key quotes shared live from the press conference.

The official Palace app and cpfc.co.uk then bring you fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at the key news, and these will also be available later on our official Facebook.

Finally, Palace TV will show all press conferences on demand shortly after they end. You can watch them by heading to Palace TV or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the official Palace app!

Download the app here for free!

App banner 20-21.jpg


