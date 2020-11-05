Skip to site footer
Read the Palace Women v Bristol City matchday programme

1 Hour ago

Palace Women face Bristol City tonight in the second fixture of their Conti Cup group stage.

Academy

Meet U18s Analyst and Head of Academy Performance Analysis, Dougie Wright

27 October 2020

The Eagles defeated fellow Championship side, Lewes, 2-1 in the first matchday, with Bianca Baptiste coming off the bench at 1-0 down and turning the game on its head with a brace. The Robins overcame London Bees 4-0. Therefore, tonight's clash has the added impetus of neither side wanting to lose their 100% record in the competition.

Bristol, despite being a top-flight side, are a team that Dean Davenport's faced recently. Previewing the game in his programme notes, the manager said: "Although the Robins play in the Women’s Super League, they are a team we know well having faced them in pre-season.

'It is always difficult facing full-time opposition – even in a non-competitive fixture - but it was a pleasing performance and gave the squad and staff huge confidence going into the new season."

You can now read Davenport's complete column, and the full matchday programme for tonight's game, for free below.


