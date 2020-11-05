Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Foundation

Mitchell inspires young south Londoners with Palace for Life call

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell met children at a Palace for Life Foundation holiday camp, appearing via video link after training to answer their questions and hear how they had been spending half-term.

Mitchell was greeted by the excited youngsters, aged seven and eight, who had prepared questions for him about everything from his favourite healthy snacks to who his funniest teammate is.

First Team

Tyrick Mitchell explains his career so far up to a Crystal Palace Premier League debut

29 October 2020

You can see the session in full on the BBC's Match of the Day on Sunday, 8th November from 7:35am on BBC One.

The 21-year-old Londoner said: “It was enjoyable to meet them [the pupils] and hear how open they are and see how happy they looked! This programme has given children the chance to be with others their own age again, smiling, laughing and having fun.”

The holiday camp ran at Heavers Farm Primary School, just down the road from Selhurst Park, with 60 children aged five to 11 attending each day. Activities ranged from football and tennis to DJing and dance, while children also received a hot, healthy lunch each day that was prepared by the Crystal Palace F.C. chefs.

Speaking about the importance of ensuring children have access to food during the school holidays, Mitchell added: “In a lot of areas across London, families rely on free school meals. It might seem like a small thing to some people but it can have a big impact in the long run. It’s a big thing in certain households - children do need that help.”

Fruit was also provided for children by Lidl in Selhurst, ensuring attendees were able to have a healthy snack break each day, something that Community Sports Manager at Palace for Life Roxanne Bennett explained was particularly important: “We wanted children to enjoy their time with us, have fun and make new friends, but we also wanted to encourage them to eat healthily and take part in daily exercise.

“It was fantastic to have Tyrick with us and tell the children about his training and diet. He’s a great role model and someone they can look up to.”

Mitchell Foundation school call.jpg

Speaking to Match of the Day after the session, Mitchell concluded: “The things Palace for Life are doing are great for the kids, they get to socialise and make new friends in the area, it’s a great thing.  It gets the kids learning new skills and trying things they’ve not done before.

"They were doing circus skills and dance - they’re not things that everyone gets to do. They get to learn new things and potentially things they might want to do in future and also getting free meals, that helps a lot.”

Catch Tyrick and the children at Palace for Life's holiday camp on Match of the Day on Sunday, 8th November from 7:35am on BBC One.

READ NEXT: Mitchell and Eze join Foundation in wide-ranging Black History Month feature

Superdraw banner 20-21.jpg

Advertisement block

Foundation News

Foundation

Time remaining to support Palace for Life following Marathon March

20 October 2020

Eddie Izzard took part in a marathon-length walk alongside former Crystal Palace F.C. players Mark Bright and Shaun Derry and 130 Palace fans to help raise more than £60,000 for the club’s official...

Read full article

Foundation

Play Palace for Life's Super Draw to win great prizes v Brighton

18 October 2020

Palace for Life Foundation relaunched the Palace Super Draw back in August 2018 to help raise much-needed funds for their work in south London, as well as to give fans an extra bit of excitement on...

Read full article

Foundation

Mitchell and Eze join Foundation in wide-ranging Black History Month feature

16 October 2020

This Black History Month, Palace for Life Foundation spoke to a range of south London's most successful black role models who shared their advice for the next generation, discussing everything from...

Read full article

Foundation

Everything you need to know about Palace for Life's 2020 Marathon March

10 October 2020

On 10th October, more than 130 Crystal Palace fans walked 26.2 miles across south London in a circular route that started and ended at Selhurst Park to raise money for Palace for Life Foundation. Here...

Read full article

View more