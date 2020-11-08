Watch Palace U23s hunt consecutive home wins v Reading LIVE on Monday

Crystal Palace Under-23s play Reading as they seek consecutive Premier League 2 home victories on Monday (November 9th, 13:00 GMT), and you can watch how the Eagles fare live from the Academy's new show pitch via Palace TV.

The Eagles are now competing as a Category 1 Academy, and have so far enjoyed a steady start to life in the challenging Premier League 2 - taking seven points from six games and securing their first win against Burnley earlier last month.

They then defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in a dramatic home match which included first-team players at the end of October.

Goals came from Christian Benteke and Scott Banks, with both efforts being spectacular finishes worthy of at least consideration for Goal of the Season.

Their new status comes as the Academy redevelops, and the Reading clash is the first chance fans have to watch live from Palace's new show pitch.

With a group of recently signed players and three senior members of the first-team squad joining them recently, now is the time to watch the developing Eagles in action.

The below supporters can watch them v Reading for free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members (purchased before 23:59 Sunday 8th)

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 13:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00am GMT Monday (9th), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.