Club News

Watch Hodgson's Newcastle press conference LIVE today

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference today (Thursday, 26th November) from 13:15 GMT ahead of Crystal Palace's game with Newcastle United  - and you can watch what he has to say live.

Club News

How to follow Crystal Palace v Newcastle United live and on TV

24 November 2020

Watch live

This press conference will be conducted LIVE for just the third time this season, giving you the opportunity to hear direct from the manager as he updates the press.

To do so, simply click 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app from 13:10.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes breaking news, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more - click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.

I cannot/do not wish to watch live

If you cannot watch live, the official Crystal Palace Twitter is the place to be from 13:15, with all the key quotes shared live from the press conference.

The official Palace app and cpfc.co.uk then bring you fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at the key news, and these will also be available later on our official Facebook.

Finally, Palace TV will show all press conferences on demand shortly after they end. You can watch them by heading to Palace TV or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the official Palace app!

Download the app here for free!

Read Next

Club News

Morgan and Zaha earn nationwide recognition in Football Black List awards

Just now

Crystal Palace's Chloe Morgan and Wilfried Zaha have been named on the 2020 Football Black List, the biggest and most respected celebration of African and Caribbean achievement in the British game.

Read full article

Club News

Palace Kitchen to feed thousands in need this winter

1 Hour ago

From December, Crystal Palace Football Club and Palace for Life Foundation are reopening The Palace Kitchen – the pioneering project that provides healthy and nutritious food to thousands of local...

Read full article

Club News

Win a signed match shirt and support the Palace Kitchen

1 Hour ago

Every shirt worn by Crystal Palace players in their Premier League tie against Newcastle United will be up for auction as soon as the game kicks-off, with proceeds going towards the Palace Kitchen...

Read full article

Club News

Represent Crystal Palace at 20/21 ePremier League

10 Hours ago

The Premier League and Electronic Arts are launching the third season of ePremier League. The EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 Global Series competition gives UK-based players the chance to win the ePremier League...

Read full article

