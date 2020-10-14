Skip to site footer
Get set for winter with Palace’s newly launched Anthracite Range

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have launched the Anthracite Range just in time for winter, so you can get set to rep the Eagles while out and about in the colder months.

This bold new collection proudly sports the Palace badge on a stylish charcoal grey backdrop and will prepare you whatever the weather.

From shorts to puffer jackets and gilets, this range covers the lot – with subtle touches of red and blue to help you look south London and proud.

Mitchell modelled the brand new range whilst filming for an exciting Palace TV feature coming soon! 

To shop these eye-catching new items in time for winter – or even as an early Christmas gift – click here now!

Retail Anthracite Range banner 20-21.jpg


