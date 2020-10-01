Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Find out Chelsea v Palace full match details and TV information

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Match details

  • Saturday, 3rd October
  • 12:30 BST
  • Stamford Bridge

Can supporters attend?

No. Premier League matches will still be played behind closed doors until further notice.

When will team news be released?

On the day, team news for both sides will be released on the dot of 11:30 on cpfc.co.uk and our official Twitter, and follows on the official Palace app and across our other social media channels immediately after.

Turn on notifications within the app or on our Twitter to be the first to hear who makes the squad.

How to follow on TV

Chelsea v Palace will be shown live in the UK via BT Sport 1. Coverage starts from 11:30am.

I don't have BT Sport/cannot watch live

Supporters who cannot watch this game live can purchase a Palace Audio pass to listen to live commentary instead. Buy yours and find further information by clicking here.

There are also a number of ways to follow this clash from pre- to post-match for FREE through the club...

Follow for FREE

You can start your pre-game build-up with the club well in advance of matchday.

On cpfc.co.uk, the club's official website, and the official Palace app, we bring you exclusive interviews and features, all the information and stats you need in the Palace Preview and breaking news from Roy Hodgson's pre-match press conference.

On our social channels, you can get into the matchday mood with nostalgic footage, behind the scenes in training, live press conference updates and everything else to prepare you for the upcoming clash.

Finally, Palace TV delivers Hodgson's press conferences in full, extended interviews with the first-team squad and a detailed run-through from those in the know.

Pre-match

Before kick-off, you'll be able to fill the time with every watch and read across cpfc.co.uk, the Palace app and social media.

Then attention turns to team news.

The club shares team news on the dot - exactly one hour before kick-off (11:30 v Chelsea). This can be found on cpfc.co.uk and our Twitter account instantly, and follows across other social media platforms and the Palace app just moments after.

On Instagram, we'll be showing all the behind-the-scenes arrivals from pre-match in our Instagram Stories.

Mid-game

Twitter is the place to be mid-match. With running updates, the best images and eye catching extras, it makes for the best alternative to watching in person or on a broadcast.

You can turn post notifications on to not miss a trick and, with the official app, you'll receive key match updates direct to your phone! Simply make sure you have notifications turned on.

To follow commentary of the game as it's happening, grab yourself a Palace Audio pass here!

Post-match

Every club channel fills with content post-match, right from the final whistle.

An instantaneous match report will be available on cpfc.co.uk and the official app and you'll also be able to vote for your eToro Man of the Match just minutes after full-time.

Our TwitterFacebook and Instagram will bring you the best shots and match action from the day as well as all the player responses, stand out stats and every article shared on the site.

Palace TV is busy grabbing post-match interviews and each manager's press conference, while two-minute highlights are available that evening and full match highlights follow shortly afterwards for free.

So don't miss out on upcoming matches and keep a close eye across Crystal Palace's official channels!

International fans

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. For International Memberships, click here now.

Calendar fixtures banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Eagles on edge of away triumph record v Chelsea

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace could become just the second team in Premier League history to win at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford in consecutive away games when they take on Chelsea (Saturday 3rd October, 12:30...

Read full article

First Team

Zaha voted W88 POTM for stand-in captain performances

5 Hours ago

Wilfried Zaha's excellent start to the 2020/21 Premier League campaign secured a poll-topping 42% in the club's Player of the Month vote for September.

Read full article

Development

Watch Palace U23s battle Aston Villa LIVE tomorrow

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s play Aston Villa in their third Premier League 2 match on Friday (2 October, 19:00 BST), and you can watch how the Eagles fare live from Selhurst Park via Palace TV.

Read full article

Club News

Deadline Day 2020: All you need to know - including date, time and additional window

10 Hours ago

Deadline Day is approaching as the summer 2020 transfer window enters its 10th week - and we've got all you need to know on it below.

Read full article

View more