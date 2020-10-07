Skip to site footer
Top ranking Palace players' FIFA 21 ratings revealed

3 Hours ago

With EA's FIFA 21 being launched in the United Kingdom this Friday (9th October), players of the game will be itching to get prepared for their first taste of the new release.

As with every year, fans will pore over the new ratings for players across the globe, picking out the best-ranked options and eyeing-up the dream scoops for their team.

Start preparation early ahead of the game landing on your doormat, with Crystal Palace's nine highest-rated players being revealed.

These Eagles are the nine who make the game's top 1,000, with figures released for those players on ea.com. We've got Palace's key numbers below.

Player

Rating

Rank

Position

Top attribute
Wilfried Zaha 83 170 LM Sprint speed (92)
Vicente Guaita 80 389 GK Reflexes (82)
Luka Milivojevic 79 556 CDM Penalties (90)
Michy Batshuayi 78 753 ST Positioning, Finishing, Shot power, Composure (81)
Gary Cahill 77 871 CB Aggression (84)
Patrick van Aanholt 77 896 LB Jumping (90)
Cheikhou Kouyate 77 900 CDM Stamina (89)
Andros Townsend 77 941 RM Shot power (83)
Jordan Ayew 77 947 ST Dribbling (79)

