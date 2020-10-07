Top ranking Palace players' FIFA 21 ratings revealed

With EA's FIFA 21 being launched in the United Kingdom this Friday (9th October), players of the game will be itching to get prepared for their first taste of the new release.
As with every year, fans will pore over the new ratings for players across the globe, picking out the best-ranked options and eyeing-up the dream scoops for their team.
Start preparation early ahead of the game landing on your doormat, with Crystal Palace's nine highest-rated players being revealed.
These Eagles are the nine who make the game's top 1,000, with figures released for those players on ea.com. We've got Palace's key numbers below.
|
Player
|
Rating
|
Rank
|
Position
|
Top attribute
|Wilfried Zaha
|83
|170
|LM
|Sprint speed (92)
|Vicente Guaita
|80
|389
|GK
|Reflexes (82)
|Luka Milivojevic
|79
|556
|CDM
|Penalties (90)
|Michy Batshuayi
|78
|753
|ST
|Positioning, Finishing, Shot power, Composure (81)
|Gary Cahill
|77
|871
|CB
|Aggression (84)
|Patrick van Aanholt
|77
|896
|LB
|Jumping (90)
|Cheikhou Kouyate
|77
|900
|CDM
|Stamina (89)
|Andros Townsend
|77
|941
|RM
|Shot power (83)
|Jordan Ayew
|77
|947
|ST
|Dribbling (79)
