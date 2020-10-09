Skip to site footer
Fixture & broadcast details confirmed for trips to Fulham and Wolves

2 Hours ago

The Premier League has revealed UK broadcast information for the Eagles away trips to Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers in October, with a new date and kick-off time for the latter.

Roy Hodgson will take his Palace squad to his former stomping ground of Craven Cottage, as Fulham host Palace on the previously published date and time of Saturday 24 October, with a 3pm kick-off. However, this match will be available to UK viewers on BT Sport Box Office, following the Premier League's confirmation today that all matches until the end of October will be made available to UK viewers.

Palace will then head to Molineux on Friday 30 October, for an 8pm clash - with the fixture also being shown on BT Sport Box Office.

 


Host of Palace players in international action as Bats bags, Zaha assists and Hennessey levels record

22 Hours ago

Six Crystal Palace players were in international action on Thursday evening across four separate matches, with Belgium's friendly against Ivory Coast providing particularly noteworthy viewing for...

Find out each result for Palace's internationals and when they're playing next

8 October 2020

Several Crystal Palace players have been called up to international duty over the coming weeks, with Premier League football on pause between October 4-17th.

Top ranking Palace players' FIFA 21 ratings revealed

7 October 2020

With EA's FIFA 21 being launched in the United Kingdom this Friday (9th October), players of the game will be itching to get prepared for their first taste of the new release.

Eze assist helps England U21s secure draw in Euros qualification

7 October 2020

Eberechi Eze played the full 90 minutes for England Under-21s against Andorra U21s this afternoon, with the two sides ending level after a late Christian Garcia equaliser.

