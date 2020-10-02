Palace v Brighton date changed and TV information confirmed

Crystal Palace's match at home to Brighton & Hove Albion has been moved back a day and selected for TV coverage on Sky Sports.

The match will now take place on Sunday, 18th October at 14:00 BST.

Match details

Sunday, 18th October

14:00 BST

Selhurst Park

Sky Sports

The Eagles will be looking continue their momentum against the Seagulls, after drawing with them last season and then winning at the Amex in February.

