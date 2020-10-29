Palace v Leeds United TV information confirmed as PL updates on PPV

The Premier League has confirmed that Crystal Palace's home match with Leeds United will be shown live in the UK via BT Sport Box Office.
The date and time remain as scheduled: Saturday, November 7th at 15:00 GMT.
The Premier League also released the below statement regarding pay-per-view matches:
"The Premier League today [29th October] confirmed the remaining broadcast arrangements for matches taking place over the weekend commencing Friday 6 November.
"In addition to the live broadcast selections already confirmed, the remaining five games played over that weekend will be made available to supporters on a pay-per-view basis, shown via BT Sport Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office platforms.
"In consultation with clubs, all elements of the pay-per-view service, including the price, will be reviewed ahead of Premier League matches returning after the international break later next month."
