Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Eze's England secure Euro 2021 place - with other Eagles in-line for action today

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze featured as a 63rd-minute substitute on Tuesday night as England Under-21s secured their Euro 2021 place with a win over Turkey.

The Young Lions took an early lead through Huseyin Turkmen's own goal and looked set to confirm their victory only for Eddie Nketiah to miss from the penalty spot.

First Team

Which Crystal Palace internationals have been called up for duty?

6 Hours ago

But Nketiah made up for the error when he bagged three minutes later, ensuring Ibrahim Dervisoglu's late goal was merely a consolation. 

Eze took to the field in place of Joshua Dasilva - who scored in the recent game with Andorra - and remained part of the action until the final whistle.

Finishing Palace's involvement in the latest round of international fixtures, Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke's Belgium take on Iceland at 19:45 BST today (14th October).

The Red Devils fell to England most recently after drawing with Wilfried Zaha's Ivory Coast in a clash that saw Zaha grab an assist and Batshuayi score the opener. Neither Benteke nor Batshuayi featured against England.

James McCarthy's Republic of Ireland also take on Finland at 17:00, but McCarthy was not named in their most recent squad v Wayne Hennessey's Wales - when the Palace shot stopper became the most capped goalkeeper in Red Dragons history.

Hennessey could extend this record when Wales face Bulgaria (19:45) and Luka Milivojevic is in-line for minutes against Turkey (also 19:45).

Keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels to find out how the lads fare!

READ NEXT: Ryan Inniss shares parting message with the club

Kit banner Eze 20-21 .jpg

Advertisement block

Related Articles

First Team

Find out each result for Palace's internationals and when they're playing next

6 Hours ago

Several Crystal Palace players were called up to international duty over the past weeks, with Premier League football on pause between October 4-17th.

Read full article

First Team

Host of Palace players in international action as Bats bags, Zaha assists and Hennessey levels record

8 October 2020

Six Crystal Palace players were in international action on Thursday evening across four separate matches, with Belgium's friendly against Ivory Coast providing particularly noteworthy viewing for...

Read full article

First Team

Eze assist helps England U21s secure draw in Euros qualification

7 October 2020

Eberechi Eze played the full 90 minutes for England Under-21s against Andorra U21s this afternoon, with the two sides ending level after a late Christian Garcia equaliser.

Read full article

First Team

Eze earns first international call-up as an Eagle

2 October 2020

Eberechi Eze has been called-up to the England Under-21 squad for their Andorra and Turkey UEFA U21 EURO Championship qualifiers.

Read full article

Other News

Club News

BAFTA winning director on the day he left Sharon Osbourne to celebrate Palace

Just now

Julian Farino is a film and television director whose recent work includes 'Marvellous', a BAFTA award-winning film about Stoke City’s kit man, Neil Baldwin.

Read full article

Club News

Remembering Malcolm Allison 10 years after his death

3 Hours ago

On October 14th, 2010, football lost one of its largest characters: Malcolm Allison.

Read full article

Women

Ten goals, 270 minutes: Watch highlights from Palace Women's busy week

3 Hours ago

Palace Women couldn't quite make it a perfect week, after losing 2-0 away to Durham on Sunday 11th October. However, after three games in eight days, Dean Davenport will be pleased with his side's...

Read full article

First Team

Find out each result for Palace's internationals and when they're playing next

6 Hours ago

Several Crystal Palace players were called up to international duty over the past weeks, with Premier League football on pause between October 4-17th.

Read full article

View more