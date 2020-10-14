Eze's England secure Euro 2021 place - with other Eagles in-line for action today

Eberechi Eze featured as a 63rd-minute substitute on Tuesday night as England Under-21s secured their Euro 2021 place with a win over Turkey.

The Young Lions took an early lead through Huseyin Turkmen's own goal and looked set to confirm their victory only for Eddie Nketiah to miss from the penalty spot.

But Nketiah made up for the error when he bagged three minutes later, ensuring Ibrahim Dervisoglu's late goal was merely a consolation.

Eze took to the field in place of Joshua Dasilva - who scored in the recent game with Andorra - and remained part of the action until the final whistle.

Finishing Palace's involvement in the latest round of international fixtures, Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke's Belgium take on Iceland at 19:45 BST today (14th October).

The Red Devils fell to England most recently after drawing with Wilfried Zaha's Ivory Coast in a clash that saw Zaha grab an assist and Batshuayi score the opener. Neither Benteke nor Batshuayi featured against England.

James McCarthy's Republic of Ireland also take on Finland at 17:00, but McCarthy was not named in their most recent squad v Wayne Hennessey's Wales - when the Palace shot stopper became the most capped goalkeeper in Red Dragons history.

Hennessey could extend this record when Wales face Bulgaria (19:45) and Luka Milivojevic is in-line for minutes against Turkey (also 19:45).

