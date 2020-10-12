Skip to site footer
Competition: FIFA 21 up for grabs for our Gold & Junior Gold Members

1 Hour ago

No waiting for Christmas when you are a Palace Gold or Junior Gold Member, you could have FIFA 21 now.

Buy the Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion matchday programme

5 Hours ago

After several highly-popular matchday shirt competitions, the next Gold Members-only giveaway sees three copies of FIFA 21 - complete with Palace sleeve – up for grabs.

All you have to do to enter is simply click here and enter your name, email and client reference number.

Want to get involved but don’t have the required Gold or Junior Gold Membership? Then simply purchase the relevant Membership package before 23:59, Sunday 18th October, before returning to enter the competition here.

It really is that simple. Unlike trying to score free-kicks on FIFA 21.

Click here for terms and conditions.

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


