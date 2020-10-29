Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

How to follow Hodgson's Wolves v Palace press conference

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers today (Thursday, 29th October) from 13:00 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say live.

This press conference will be conducted via a video link and so will not be available to watch live, however you'll still be able to receive key updates as they're delivered via the club's channels.

The official Crystal Palace Twitter is the place to be from 13:00, with all the key quotes shared live from the press conference.

The official Palace app and cpfc.co.uk then bring you fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at the key news, and these will also be available later on our official Facebook.

Finally, Palace TV will show all press conferences on demand shortly after they end. You can watch them by heading to Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the official Palace app!

Download the app here for free!

App banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Well-matched Palace and Wolves vie for potential second-place

3 Hours ago

Both Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers could sit second in the Premier League table by the end of Friday night. Both could, in theory, even sit top.

Read full article

First Team

Ward on the hours people don't see, competition for places and more

19 Hours ago

Last month’s 90 minutes against Everton marked a landmark 250th appearance for Joel Ward. However, despite the full-back regularly commenting on how he looks forward – no doubt targeting his 253rd...

Read full article

Programme

Pre-order your matchday programme Poppy Appeal special

28 October 2020

In the club's next matchday programme, Nathan Ferguson gives us the inside track on Leeds United, with the defender having faced Marcelo Bielsa's side in the Championship last season.

Read full article

First Team

Wolves v Palace full match information - including how to watch

28 October 2020

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Ward on the hours people don't see, competition for places and more

19 Hours ago

Last month’s 90 minutes against Everton marked a landmark 250th appearance for Joel Ward. However, despite the full-back regularly commenting on how he looks forward – no doubt targeting his 253rd...

Read full article

First Team

Wolves v Palace full match information - including how to watch

28 October 2020

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

First Team

Watch deft passes, smart finishes, rough challenges and more in Fulham v Palace highlights

26 October 2020

Crystal Palace's victory over Fulham was a confident reminder of the team's quality, with the Eagles taking three points back to SE25 fairly comfortably.

Read full article

First Team

Zaha scoops eToro MOTM for Fulham goal and assist

25 October 2020

Crystal Palace put in a fine performance from back to front to secure three points against Fulham, running out as 1-2 victors at Craven Cottage.

Read full article

View more