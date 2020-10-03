Skip to site footer
Why isn't Batshuayi named today and where is Chelsea's recent signing Ziyech?

1 Hour ago

Michy Batshuayi does not feature in Crystal Palace's squad to face Chelsea today, with the Belgium international ineligible to face his parent club.

As in 2018/19, the on-loan forward cannot face the Blues while not on a permanent contract at Palace, as Premier League rules dictate.

This leaves a gap in Hodgson's selection, which has been filled by centre-back Scott Dann, who returns to the fold after two matches on the sidelines.

Looking at Chelsea, Frank Lampard updated on squad fitness earlier this week - revealing:

  • Christian Pulisic is fit enough to make his squad but not to start, hence being named on the bench
  • Summer signing Hakim Ziyech is "getting closer but is not quite fit enough to be on the bench"
  • Billy Gilmour remains absent for the following four weeks

Hodgson had a very positive update for Palace fans on Friday, revealing that Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Scott Dann are all training - with Jeffrey Schlupp nearing a return.

He did advise, however, that they are not "really ready to go straight back into the team."

You can watch Lampard and Hodgson's press conferences for free via Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app!

READ NEXT: Team news: Defensive swap for Hodgson as Eze retains starting berth v Chelsea

