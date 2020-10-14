Looking back at Clyne's years in red and blue and explaining why he first joined

Nathaniel Clyne has rejoined Crystal Palace eight years after last playing for the red and blues.

The right-back progressed through the club's Academy after joining from Tottenham Hotspur aged 14, before playing 137 times for the Eagles as one of its finest graduates.

Reflecting on Clyne's first arrival, Academy Director Gary Issott said in 2019: "Clyney was struggling with the travel to Tottenham, as he was living with him mum in Brixton.

"Spurs let him go, and of course I knew him and spoke to his mum – so I said we’d take him. He was an Under-14. That was the best free transfer we’ve probably ever had!"

Another free transfer over 15 years later sees Clyne rejoin the Eagles with 14 England caps and over 350 professional appearances to his name.

Roll back the years in the gallery above, and hear from Nathaniel in his first interview on Palace TV tomorrow!

