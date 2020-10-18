Skip to site footer
Play Palace for Life's Super Draw to win great prizes v Brighton

9 Hours ago

Palace for Life Foundation relaunched the Palace Super Draw back in August 2018 to help raise much-needed funds for their work in south London, as well as to give fans an extra bit of excitement on matchdays.

Since then, 45 draws have been run, nearly £235,000 has been raised and over £80,000 has been won by Palace fans.

Tyrick Mitchell and Eberechi Eze join Palace for Life Foundation in Black History Month video

16 October 2020

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Palace for Life Foundation has continued to be there for those in the south London community who most need help. Mentors have used video gaming to stay in touch with vulnerable teenagers, coaches have remained in primary schools to support local children and the Palace Kitchen opened at Selhurst Park, preparing 10,000 nutritious meals for the community.

To celebrate the return of competitive football, the Foundation has continued to hold online draws for the remaining home games of the season. Proceeds from these draws go towards a range of projects that help young people find employment, build positive mental health and encourage them to stay away from crime.

Help the Foundation to support local youngsters and win great prizes by playing the Palace Super Draw online.

There are new prizes to be won at full-time of every remaining home game of the season. For the home game v Brighton & Hove Albion, the prizes are £1,500, a video message from a Palace player and a personalised 20/21 away shirt.

Plus every £2 ticket to the draw counts as one auto-entry to the Monthly Mega Draw for a chance to win a massive £50,000.

What previous winners have to say about the Palace Super Draw:

  • "It was a fantastic surprise to hear I had won! I’m a lifelong Palace fan and it is great to be able to help the local causes through the super draw!" Wayne R, jackpot winner
  • "I’m thrilled to be a winner and support the great work of the foundation. I’ll be putting this money towards celebrating my 20th wedding anniversary later this year." Rachel C, jackpot winner
  • "I’m proud to support the fantastic work that the Palace for Life Foundation carry out in our community, helping young south Londoners grow through the power of sport. Winning the £2,000 prize after a fantastic win against Bournemouth topped off an unforgettable day at Selhurst and I would encourage everyone to buy a ticket and help support our fantastic charity!" Jack N, jackpot winner

To get involved, simply sign up online by clicking here - just register your details and purchase tickets to the draw. You will then receive your tickets via email.   

The winning numbers will be released online at half-time, and winners will be informed via email. Good luck!

T&Cs apply, players must be 16+.

Superdraw banner 20-21.jpg


