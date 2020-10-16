How Roy Hodgson reacted to Butland signing

Jack Butland will be reunited with former England manager Roy Hodgson following his move to Crystal Palace, joining back with the man who handed him his international debut as a 19-year-old.

Butland’s England career is unique in that he earned his first Three Lions appearance before securing minutes for his first parent club, facing Italy three days before his Birmingham debut v Charlton Athletic.

Hodgson had seen something in the teenage shot stopper while he played on loan for Cheltenham Town and fielded him in an experimental squad when starting his tenure as England manager in summer 2012.

Butland had made Hodgson’s Euro 2012 squad and then, when Joe Hart withdrew before a friendly with Italy, became England’s youngest ever goalkeeper at 19-years-and-158-days-old.

With Butland now joining the Eagles on a three-year deal, Hodgson reacted by saying: “I’m very happy that the club has managed to acquire the signature of Jack Butland to join us and compete for a place amongst our goalkeepers at the club.

“Jack is a player that I worked with for four years at England. His last game for me as England manager was a very unfortunate one where he broke his ankle and that cost him his place in the 2016 Euros. But I’ve always believed in Jack’s potential.

“I am aware that maybe his last spell at his club Stoke hasn’t been the happiest one for him but I sincerely believe that with his qualities, coming to a new club will enable him to resurrect his career and show once again what a good goalkeeper he is.”

Butland made four of nine England appearances under Hodgson, and went on to join the national side at the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking to Palace TV, Butland said on Hodgson: “It will be great to see him again and work with him again. He gave me the most amazing point in my career: making my England debut. That’s something I’m forever grateful for. I’m thankful for the opportunity again to work together - I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Hear more from Jack below!

