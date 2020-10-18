Skip to site footer
Pick your eToro MOTM from Palace v Brighton

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace were undone by a disappointing late equaliser against Brighton & Hove Albion, losing their 1-0 lead in the 90th-minute after a consistent visiting attack.

In the face of such late drama, the Eagles will rightly feel frustrated, but had displayed a solid defensive performance for the vast majority of play.

The likes of Jairo Riedewald, Gary Cahill and Cheikhou Kouyate put in admirable shifts, while Jeffrey Schlupp enjoyed a solid return to action.

Academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell can be proud to have retained his place in the starting XI, Wilfried Zaha slotted home a cool opening penalty and Michy Batshuayi had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside after securing the earlier spot-kick.

It's in your hands to decide who earns eToro Man of the Match, however, so vote below...

