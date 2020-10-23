Watch highlights of two huge Academy wins - including the U18s' five-goal turnaround

Crystal Palace's Academy enjoyed a phenomenal few days as both the Under-18s and Under-23s secured victories on the road.

The U23s earned their first competitive win as a Category 1 side by trumping 10-man Burnley 1-0 thanks to a Brandon Pierrick strike.

Earlier, Paddy McCarthy's highly rated Under-18s came from two goals down to win a five-goal thriller 3-2 against Norwich City - their third win from four games.

Victory over the Canaries puts Palace fourth in a challenging 13-team league - continuing their excellent start to life in the U18 Premier League South. Furthermore, they have a game in hand over many sides around them.

This crop of promising talents is very well thought of at the club and beyond, with Jadan Raymond and Fionn Mooney both signing professional contracts in recent days.

This crop of promising talents is very well thought of at the club and beyond, with Jadan Raymond and Fionn Mooney both signing professional contracts in recent days.

Burnley 0-1 Palace U23s

Norwich City 2-3 Palace U18s

