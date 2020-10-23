Skip to site footer
Watch highlights of two huge Academy wins - including the U18s' five-goal turnaround

Just now

Crystal Palace's Academy enjoyed a phenomenal few days as both the Under-18s and Under-23s secured victories on the road.

The U23s earned their first competitive win as a Category 1 side by trumping 10-man Burnley 1-0 thanks to a Brandon Pierrick strike.

Development

Roundup of Palace U23s' trip to Burnley

19 October 2020

Earlier, Paddy McCarthy's highly rated Under-18s came from two goals down to win a five-goal thriller 3-2 against Norwich City - their third win from four games.

Victory over the Canaries puts Palace fourth in a challenging 13-team league - continuing their excellent start to life in the U18 Premier League South. Furthermore, they have a game in hand over many sides around them.

This crop of promising talents is very well thought of at the club and beyond, with Jadan Raymond and Fionn Mooney both signing professional contracts in recent days.

To watch free highlights Palace's Burnley and Norwich triumphs, simply click below! And to follow the U23s LIVE against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, click here now.

Burnley 0-1 Palace U23s

Norwich City 2-3 Palace U18s

READ NEXT: Watch Palace U23s battle Wolves LIVE on Monday

