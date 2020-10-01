Watch Palace U23s battle Aston Villa LIVE tomorrow

Crystal Palace Under-23s play Aston Villa in their third Premier League 2 match on Friday (2 October, 19:00 BST), and you can watch how the Eagles fare live from Selhurst Park via Palace TV.

The Eagles are now competing in the league above - Premier League 2 Division Two - since their approval as a Category 1 Academy, and will look to build on a strong opening performance v West Bromwich Albion. They have also recently signed five new players, and could be joined by members of the first-team squad.

Can I watch for free?

The below supporters can watch for free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members (purchased before 23:59 tonight - Thursday 1st)

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 19:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00am BST on Friday (2nd), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.