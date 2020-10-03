Skip to site footer
Watch key moments from Palace's Chelsea game for free

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace fell to a harsh scoreline against Chelsea, losing 4-0 to the Blues despite keeping Frank Lampard's men quiet throughout the first-half.

The Eagles appeared adept and in control through the game's first 45 minutes, playing organised and controlled football to ensure their hosts were kept at bay.

But the second-half was a different story, and four cruel goals undid the south Londoners - with Jorginho netting a pair of penalties.

The result may have been a tough one to take but there was plenty to note about the Eagles' performance. And you can re-live it or watch it for the first time now.

To watch these highlights in full and for free, simply click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.

