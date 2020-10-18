Skip to site footer
Watch free highlights of Palace v Brighton

5 Hours ago

Free highlights of Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion are now available to watch in full via Palace TV.

The clash had been a textbook Palace display of competent defending until the 90th-minute, when the Eagles conceded to Alexis Mac Allister's late equaliser.

The home side initially took the lead through Wilfried Zaha's 19th-minute penalty, which he slotted home cooly after Tariq Lamptey felled Michy Batshuayi. Later, Batshuayi found the back of the net only to have his effort ruled out for a marginal offside.

Elsewhere, the likes of Jairo Riedewald, Gary Cahill and Cheikhou Kouyate put in adept shifts going backwards.

To watch highlights of this game for free alongside post-match reaction, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

READ NEXT: Report: Eagles' slender lead shattered after 90-minutes v Brighton

