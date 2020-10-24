Skip to site footer
Watch deft passes, smart finishes, rough challenges and more in Fulham v Palace highlights

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's victory over Fulham was a confident reminder of the team's quality, with the Eagles taking three points back to SE25 fairly comfortably.

After securing an early lead through Jairo Reidewald, Wilfried Zaha ensured Palace ended the day on top as he bagged midway through the second-half.

Michy Batshuayi also found the back of the net only to be ruled out for offside - a punishing penalty also inflicted on Zaha late in the game.

But much of the afternoon's drama came in its closing stages, with Aboubakar Kamara sent off for a cynical foul on Eberechi Eze and Tom Cairney bagging a smart late consolation from 25 yards.

To watch all of this and more for free, simply head to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app! Alongside full highlights, you can catch post-match reaction from players and both managers alike.

