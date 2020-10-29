Watch Palace U18s open new Academy site with three points

Palace Under-18s started life as a Category 1 side with four away games, whilst building work on the new Academy site was completed.

Having taken an impressive nine points from that possible on-the-road 12, Paddy McCarthy's side finally returned home to face Leicester City on Saturday, and made sure the grand opening down Copers Cope was capped off with a win.

David Omilabu's fifth goal of the season, from the same number of games, secured the points for the Eagles, and saw McCarthy's side go third - level on points with Fulham in second, and three points off league leaders Aston Villa who have played a game more.

You can now see for yourself the new Academy show-pitch and what exactly happened during the 90 minutes on Saturday by watching the below highlights video.